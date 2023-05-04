Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

