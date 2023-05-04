Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Hasbro worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

