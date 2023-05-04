HC Wainwright Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGTX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

