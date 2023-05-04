Head to Head Analysis: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 9 Meters Biopharma 0 3 3 0 2.50

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 495.24%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 2,861.65%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -37.32% -35.49% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -254.13% -119.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.68 million ($0.52) -3.23 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.24) -0.22

DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.