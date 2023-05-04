Head-To-Head Analysis: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -601.64% -59.44% -18.80% Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invitae and Biodesix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $516.30 million 0.66 -$3.11 billion ($13.35) -0.10 Biodesix $38.21 million 3.37 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.04

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Invitae has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invitae and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 4 7 0 0 1.64 Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Invitae presently has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 229.39%. Biodesix has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.24%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Invitae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biodesix beats Invitae on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

