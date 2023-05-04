Head-To-Head Comparison: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCC and DocGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion 0.24 $426.64 million N/A N/A DocGo $440.52 million 2.00 $34.58 million $0.32 26.88

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than DocGo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 1 0 3.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DCC and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

DocGo has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than DCC.

Risk & Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats DCC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

