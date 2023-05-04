Head-To-Head Comparison: Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enviro Technologies U.S. and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. N/A N/A -88.84% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $110,000.00 19.57 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.85 $2.54 million $0.08 66.01

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Wolf Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

