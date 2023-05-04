Head-To-Head Comparison: Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67

Empire has a consensus target price of $43.10, suggesting a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Empire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $54.52 billion 0.06 $236.31 million N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 10.20

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Summary

Empire beats Sendas Distribuidora on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

