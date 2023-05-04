Head-To-Head Contrast: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) vs. Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $313.79 million 1.76 -$19.19 million ($0.48) -28.08 Nyxoah $3.08 million 65.51 -$32.90 million ($1.26) -6.43

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nyxoah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artivion has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artivion and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nyxoah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.91%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.01%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Artivion.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -6.12% 0.74% 0.27% Nyxoah -1,004.67% -23.03% -19.15%

Summary

Artivion beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

