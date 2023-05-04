Head-To-Head Review: WW International (NASDAQ:WW) versus XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XWELL and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 WW International 1 2 2 0 2.20

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.22%. WW International has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than WW International.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XWELL has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WW International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -58.70% -47.38% -35.45% WW International -24.15% -9.89% 4.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XWELL and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $55.94 million 0.36 -$32.84 million ($0.35) -0.69 WW International $1.04 billion 0.50 -$251.40 million ($3.58) -2.06

XWELL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WW International. WW International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XWELL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WW International beats XWELL on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment consists of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

