Head-To-Head Survey: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $75.99 million 0.77 -$36.40 million ($0.75) -1.82 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.80 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.09

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

S&W Seed has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares S&W Seed and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -40.39% -54.38% -19.68% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

