Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.4 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKHHF opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Get Heineken alerts:

About Heineken

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.