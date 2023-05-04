Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Natixis raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 111,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

