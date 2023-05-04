Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Natixis raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 111,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

