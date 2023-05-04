Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

HTGC stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 31.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

