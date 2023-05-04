Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

