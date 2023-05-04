Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 750,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

