Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ventas by 111.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 812,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,982,000 after acquiring an additional 719,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -396.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

