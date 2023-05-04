Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

