Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,280 LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (BATS:MSTB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (BATS:MSTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSTB opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

About LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF

The LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (MSTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to outperform the large-cap US equity market by holding long exposure to the S&P 500 combined with a dynamic risk overlay. The risk overlay can go long or short equity and volatility through the use of derivatives.

