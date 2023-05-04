Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MQY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

