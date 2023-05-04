Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $28,000 in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FOF opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

