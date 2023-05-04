Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $30,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 632,161 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 199,594 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,683 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 18.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

