Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $33,000 in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

