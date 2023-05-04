Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $38,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

