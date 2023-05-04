Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $282.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.74. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.16.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.