Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $590.91 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 6.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

