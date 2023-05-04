Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 665 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

