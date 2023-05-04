Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

HTGC stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 205.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

