Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 185 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.8 %
PAC opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
