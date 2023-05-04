Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

HACK opened at $43.61 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

