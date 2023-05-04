Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.