Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hologic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Hologic by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.