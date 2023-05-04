Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HWM opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

