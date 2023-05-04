HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans Dividend of $0.10

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HSBC Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 588.40 ($7.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
