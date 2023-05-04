HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans Dividend of $0.10

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSBC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 588.40 ($7.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.70.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.68) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

