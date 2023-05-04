Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $273.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $282.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.63.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

