Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after acquiring an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

