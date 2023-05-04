Icahn Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,575 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,081 put options.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.56%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

