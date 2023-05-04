IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,798,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,063,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of IDXAF stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.