IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,798,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,063,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance
Shares of IDXAF stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDXAF)
