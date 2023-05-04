Ido Schoenberg Sells 10,265 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $22,275.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

