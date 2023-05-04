IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BALL opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Profile



Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

