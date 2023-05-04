IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,234 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

DHR opened at $245.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.