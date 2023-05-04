IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,618 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $345.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

