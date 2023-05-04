IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $293.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

