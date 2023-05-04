IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.