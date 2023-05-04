IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

