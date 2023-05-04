IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

