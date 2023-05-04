IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,138,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,279,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

KWEB stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

