IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Shares of DG opened at $217.18 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

