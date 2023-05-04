IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 47,601 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $21.51 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $525.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

