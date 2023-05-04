IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

